High temperatures could break record in Fredericton on Thursday

After a snowy winter and some very rainy spring conditions of late, the majority of New Brunswick is now poised to see weather that’s much more summer-like than is typically seen this time of year, with Fredericton expected to break the record high temperature.

The Fredericton temperature record for May 18 is 27.7 C.

READ MORE: Heat advisories in New Brunswick: are you being safe enough?

Environment Canada expects Thursday’s high to break the mark set in 2003, with 30 C seen in the capital.

“I’m excited to finally see the sun,” said Mallory Kelly, a Fredericton resident. “I feel like we’ve been waiting all year for it.”

“I’m pretty sick of the rain, I’m ready for summer,” said Kendra Miner.

With warm temperatures predicted throughout the province, the New Brunswick government says they began extreme heat event surveillance across the province this week and will issue alerts through the Heat Alert and Response System to advise residents of impending extreme heat.

“As extreme heat events are becoming more frequent, it is important that we inform New Brunswickers so they can take appropriate precautions when necessary,” said the province’s acting chief medical officer of health Dr. Jennifer Russell in a press release.

Heat advisories will be issued through the provincial health department’s twitter account, @NBHealth.

READ MORE: Heat alert issued for parts of New Brunswick that could see humidex of 39 degrees

The province is reminding residents to stay hydrated and avoid overexposure to the sun during times of extreme heat.

Follow @Jeremy_Keefe