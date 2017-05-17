First phase of runway construction at Toronto Pearson Airport now complete

The construction on Canada’s busiest runway at Toronto Pearson International Airport is now complete.

The Greater Toronto Airports Authority said the work at Runway 05/23 wrapped up early Tuesday evening.

Crews have been busy removing the existing paved surface, repairing beneath the runways and then re-paving since March.

Officials said this is the first phase of a major reconstruction project at the airport.

The reduced runway capacity caused major headaches for travelers with many missing flights and causing hours in delays.

While things will improve this summer, phase two of the reconstruction project is scheduled to begin in October.

