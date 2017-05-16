Canada
May 16, 2017 6:19 am
Updated: May 16, 2017 6:20 am

GTA police join forces to kick off Canada Road Safety Week

By Web Producer  Global News

Police are reminding motorist to obey the rules of the road during Canada Road Safety Week.

Ontario Provincial Police Assoc./YouTube
A A

Police departments from the Greater Toronto Area are joining forces for Canada Road Safety Week.

The week-long event, which begins May 16 and ends after Victoria Day Monday, will target impaired drivers, those who fail to use a seatbelt, distracted and aggressive driving.

Police will keep a close eye on key areas such as Highway 427 and 401, Don Valley Parkway, Gardiner Expressway and high volume city streets.

Police say distracted driving continues to be a problem on roads and officers will pay special attention to drivers who use hand-held devices in their vehicles.

Canada Road Safety Week is a national traffic safety conducted in partnership with the Canadian Association of Chiefs of Police and police services from across Canada.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Canada Road Safety Week
Canadian Association of Chiefs of Police
Distracted Driving
Driving
GTA police
Impaired Driving
Road Safety
Road Safety Week
Victoria Day

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News