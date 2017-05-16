GTA police join forces to kick off Canada Road Safety Week
Police departments from the Greater Toronto Area are joining forces for Canada Road Safety Week.
The week-long event, which begins May 16 and ends after Victoria Day Monday, will target impaired drivers, those who fail to use a seatbelt, distracted and aggressive driving.
Police will keep a close eye on key areas such as Highway 427 and 401, Don Valley Parkway, Gardiner Expressway and high volume city streets.
Police say distracted driving continues to be a problem on roads and officers will pay special attention to drivers who use hand-held devices in their vehicles.
Canada Road Safety Week is a national traffic safety conducted in partnership with the Canadian Association of Chiefs of Police and police services from across Canada.
