GTA police join forces to kick off Canada Road Safety Week

Police departments from the Greater Toronto Area are joining forces for Canada Road Safety Week.

The week-long event, which begins May 16 and ends after Victoria Day Monday, will target impaired drivers, those who fail to use a seatbelt, distracted and aggressive driving.

Police will keep a close eye on key areas such as Highway 427 and 401, Don Valley Parkway, Gardiner Expressway and high volume city streets.

Police say distracted driving continues to be a problem on roads and officers will pay special attention to drivers who use hand-held devices in their vehicles.

Canada Road Safety Week is a national traffic safety conducted in partnership with the Canadian Association of Chiefs of Police and police services from across Canada.