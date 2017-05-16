How long would Canadian millennials have to avoid $19 avocado toast to save for a home?

How many years would millennials have to go without their daily $19 avocado toast if they wanted to buy a home in Canada?

It’s a question that has arisen amid an uproar over comments by an Australian developer, who said millennials should stop spending that kind of money every day if they want to save for their own property.

Tim Gurner told 60 Minutes Australia that millennials who wanted to enter the country’s housing market would have to clamp down on their spending, on items like toast and coffee.

“When I was trying to buy my first home, I wasn’t buying smashed avocado for $19 and four coffees at $4 each,” he said.

Global News took these remarks and applied them to the Canadian housing market. The Canadian and Australian dollars were about at par on Monday, so the cost applies in both contexts.

Tim Gurner believes our housing crisis will be resolved when young Aussies inherit the 'incredible wealth' from the Baby Boomers. #60Mins pic.twitter.com/iET9sus8qW Story continues below — 60 Minutes Australia (@60Mins) May 15, 2017

In Canada, you need to make a down payment of at least five per cent on a home that’s worth less than $500,000 if you want to quality for mortgage loan insurance, according to the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC).

RBC’s most recent housing affordability report pegged the average price of a Canadian home in all housing categories at $458,100.

Spending $19 on avocado toast every day, as Gurner said millennials do, would cost $6,935 per year.

A five per cent down payment on such a property would be $22,905 — that means millennials would have to go just over three years without spending $19 on avocado toast every day.

But buying an average-priced home is even more difficult in certain cities.

In the Vancouver area, the average price of a home in all categories was pegged at $999,900 in RBC’s latest report. Homebuyers have to put more money down to purchase a home that costs over $500,000.

A millennial would have to avoid eating their daily avocado toast for almost 11 years if they wanted to make a down payment on such a property.

READ MORE: The quaint B.C. city that’s helping to push Canadian home prices to record highs

It’s not much easier for potential homebuyers in the Toronto area, either.

The average price of a home there was $760,300 in RBC’s report. Making a down payment on such a property would mean millennials couldn’t eat their daily avocado toast for over seven years.

This analysis doesn’t account for future potential home price increases.

Gurner’s remarks triggered a round of anger and mockery on social media.

This makes me sick. I couldn't go to COLLEGE because my family had to pay off my father's avocado toast debts, Gurner. https://t.co/yI8iIseGot — Pillar of Saltiness (@violue) May 15, 2017

i buy avocado toast once a week and now i'm homeless and $45k in debt please help me tim gurner — Matt Waiters (@mjs2430) May 15, 2017

But the developer is far from the first to use avocado toast as a symbol of millennial spending.

Last year, Bernard Salt wrote in The Australian that members of Generation Y could save plenty for a deposit on a home if they stopped spending $22 on avocado toast “several times a week.”

Research noted by The New York Times showed that U.S. millennials aged 18 to 34 don’t spend more frivolously on dining or travel than other age groups do.

Assuming a 20 per cent down payment on a median-priced U.S. property, it would take millennials over a century to save up to buy a home, if they took on baby boomers’ dining habits.