Before Trump, Paul Ryan said people who are careless with secrets shouldn’t be told them

In July 2016, House Speaker Paul Ryan tweeted that anyone who is “extremely careless” with classified info shouldn’t have access to it in the future.

That was 10 months before U.S. President Donald Trump reportedly shared “highly classified” info with Russian officials, as recounted in The Washington Post.

Individuals who are "extremely careless" with classified information should be denied further access to such info. pic.twitter.com/0C76Ae95LD — Paul Ryan (@SpeakerRyan) July 7, 2016

Ryan’s tweet came as he called for Hillary Clinton, who was then the Democratic candidate for the U.S. presidency, to no longer be provided with classified information during the campaign, The Hill reported.

And he said this after then-FBI director James Comey called Clinton and her team “extremely careless” over the use of a private email server while she served as secretary of State.

Ryan’s tweet resurfaced Monday in the timelines of various high-profile Twitter users, including some lawmakers such as Democratic Senator Bob Casey.

It was also tweeted by David Simon, creator of the TV series The Wire.

Of course, Clinton's private server wasn't breached. Whereas Donald Trump breached himself with full intent to so. Now watch Ryan squirm. https://t.co/mvvprmHezg — David Simon (@AoDespair) May 15, 2017

And by actor Don Cheadle.

Doug Andres, a spokesperson for Ryan, told BuzzFeed that “we have no way to know what was said, but protecting our nation’s secrets is paramount.

“The speaker hopes for a full explanation of the facts from the administration.”