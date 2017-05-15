Motorcycle driver airlifted to hospital after 2-vehicle crash on Highway 1

RCMP are searching for the driver of a vehicle involved in a serious collision late Sunday night east of Calgary on Highway 1.

Strathmore RCMP and EMS were dispatched around 10:45 p.m. to a collision between a motorcycle and an SUV on the eastbound lanes of Highway 1 at Range Road 274, which is about seven kilometres east of Chestermere.

RCMP said they believe the motorcycle and the SUV were both driving east on the Trans-Canada when the collision occurred.

Alberta Health Services said a man in his 30s driving the motorcycle suffered multiple serious musculoskeletal injuries. He was airlifted by STARS air ambulance to Calgary’s Foothills Medical Centre in serious, but stable condition.



AHS said the driver of the SUV, believed to be a man in his 30s, was assessed at the scene for minor injuries but did not need to go to hospital. Mounties said he fled the scene on foot and police are attempting to find him.

An RCMP collision analyst was called in to investigate. As of 6 a.m. Monday, one lane of Highway 1 eastbound was re-opened around the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Strathmore RCMP at 403-934-3535.