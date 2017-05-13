Montreal fans send birthday love to former Habs player P.K. Subban

Saturday, May 13, is game day for the Ottawa Senators as they take on the Pittsburgh Penguins in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Eastern Conference finals.

But May 13, is also P.K. Subban’s birthday.

The former Habs player, now with the Nashville Predators, has not been forgotten in Montreal.

His fan base remains strong, and perhaps nowhere stronger than at the Montreal Children’s Hospital.

In a touching video posted to social media, children and staff at the hospital, can be seen wishing Subban a very happy birthday.

Subban quickly thanked his supporters for the birthday greetings.

And while Prime Minister Justin Trudeau may have encouraged Toronto and Montreal NHL fans to support the Ottawa Senators many Montrealers’ loyalties lie elsewhere.

While posting birthday greetings to Facebook, Habs’ fans made it clear who they were cheering for.

Vanessa said: “We miss you but you are doing your thing in Nashville. Have a Great Day! Happy Birthday. Always know you will always be a Hab and a part of this city. You are a part of the heart of Montreal.”

Some fans expressed hope, Subban and the Predators — who have a 1-0 lead over the Anaheim Ducks in the Western Conference finals — would bring the Cup home.

But above all, Montrealers took the opportunity to thank Subban for what he has done and continues to do for kids in this city.

David said: “Happy birthday PK. Best wishes to you. Hope you get to win the Stanley Cup. Wouldnt that be the ultimate birthday present. Cheering for the Preds. Youve done so much for Rachel our family and the MCH. Thank you!”