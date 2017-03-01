P.K. Subban honoured by Governor General for $10M children’s hospital pledge

Defenceman P.K. Subban said he is “honoured” to receive the Meritorious Service Decoration (civil division) from Gov. Gen. David Johnston Wednesday.

The award acknowledges his charity and pledge to raise $10 million over seven years through the P.K.’s Helping Hand program to help families struggling financially due to a child’s illness.

Twelve others will receive the Sovereign’s Medal for Volunteers in a ceremony in the P.K. Subban Atrium at the Montreal Children’s Hospital.

The hospital honoured the Toronto native with the 486 square metre, three-storey public space located at the heart of its new facilities, to mark what it called “the biggest philanthropic commitment by a sports figure in Canadian history.”

“P.K. is a person of character, who strives for success, always working at new ways to stay on top of his game and he understands the value of teamwork,” said Martine Alfonso, associate executive director of the hospital, when the announcement was made.

“He’s an outstanding role model for our patients.”

The Governor General’s Awards is intended to “recognize the extraordinary people who make Canada proud.”

Their acts are often innovative, set an example or model for others to follow, or respond to a particular challenge faced by a community.

Recipients inspire others through their motivation to find solutions to specific and pressing needs or provide an important service to their community or country.”

Subban, a fan favourite, was traded to Nashville last June amid much controversy.

Thursday, he will play his first game in Montreal since the move.

