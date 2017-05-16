How an Alberta neighbourhood of $1M homes became the ‘creepiest in the world’

Seph Lawless has made a name for himself taking eerie photos of places that humans have left behind.

His subjects have included deserted theme parks, abandoned malls and towns so toxic they can no longer support human settlement.

But Lawless has never seen a place like Beachwood Estates, an evacuated neighbourhood in High River, Alta. that is set to return to its natural state as a floodplain, he told Global News on Friday.

Beachwood is a small neighbourhood of 32 homes that’s located on High River’s west side.

Registered as a subdivision in 1990, most of the neighbourhood’s homes were built between 1990 and 2002, with values once assessed as high as $1 million, The Calgary Herald reported.

Then a devastating flood washed across the southern part of the province — including High River — in 2013, forcing as many as 120,000 Albertans to leave their homes.

The provincial government established the Floodway Relocation Program, an initiative through which the province bought 94 properties that were located in floodways in an effort to “reduce the potential financial impact of future flood events.”

Beachwood was one of two areas in High River where the government bought up homes so that the neighbourhood could be returned to its “natural state,” town spokesman Kevin Tetzlaff told Global News.

Homes there were subsequently put up for auction, with the condition that buyers had to move them elsewhere. And properties sold for as little as $30,050.

Lawless learned about Beachwood Estates while attending a conference in Banff, Alta. in early April.

He subsequently visited and, in a YouTube video, called the area the “creepiest neighbourhood in the world.”

“I felt as though I was trespassing on someone’s property,” he told Global News.

“The windows were boarded up from the inside so a lot of them had glass. Even if you were to walk by you would think that maybe someone’s there.”

Plenty of action has been taken to guard against future floods in Alberta since 2013.

In High River alone, a series of dikes have been built along the Highwood River, and the main road leading into Beachwood has been “walled off and incorporated into the diking and pathway system,” Tetzlaff said.

Returning Beachwood to a natural state was a “necessary decision to better protect the entire town from future floods,” he added.

But for Lawless, building a neighbourhood in a floodplain is a “testament of how mankind is now.”

“We just ignore nature,” he said.

“We don’t expect it, we just think we can do whatever we want.”

Here are more photos that Lawless snapped of Beachwood Estates: