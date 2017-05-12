Nature club releases reef ball in Glen Haven cove

Accommodations for marine life are up for the taking in Sand Cove in Glen Haven, N.S. — in what’s called a “reef ball”.

The approximately 270-kilogram ball, which is shaped like a dome with Swiss cheese-like holes throughout, was dropped close to the shore in the Atlantic Ocean on Friday.

The reef ball has a flat bottom and is about the size of a small doghouse.

Scott Pelton with the #IndianPoint Young Naturalist Club explains why a #reefball is going to be put in Sand Cove soon. #NovaScotia #Halifax pic.twitter.com/s6DI3JYW8U — Steve Silva (@SteveCSilva) May 12, 2017

Emma Gimby, a junior counsellor with the Indian Point Young Naturalist Club, one of the groups involved in the reef ball drop, noted living things can grow on or utilize the ball when it’s in the water, such as crabs or seaweed.

Scott Pelton, who runs the group, said the project has been in the works for months.

“The reef balls are made of concrete, but it’s a special mix of concrete that’s environmentally-friendly,” he said.

The artificial reef, which is connected to a yellow buoy, will be observed by group members as part of a three-year pilot study looking at which creatures are attracted to it and if it’s beneficial for the area.

Their data will then be given to Fisheries and Oceans Canada, which donated the ball, Pelton said.

About 15 more reef balls are planned to be placed in other marine areas.

“I’ll be really excited about the young naturalists exploring it and finding different things on it throughout the summer,” Pelton said.