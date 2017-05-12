From the archives: Watch U2 play Vancouver in 1987

As tens of thousands of U2 fans line up outside BC Place Friday ahead of the rock band’s 2017 The Joshua Tree Tour kick-off, some may find it hard to believe it’s already been 30 years since the legendary band stopped by Vancouver for the original Joshua Tree tour.

Featuring classic hits like “With or Without You,” “Where the Streets Have No Name” and “I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For,” The Joshua Tree album launched U2 to superstar status in 1987, despite being the band’s fifth studio album.

It was released on March 9 that year, and resulted in an 109-show worldwide tour, selling out arenas and stadiums.

The band stopped at Vancouver’s BC Place on Nov. 12, 1987 and played a set list of 18 songs to over 50,000 fans at the sold-out show.

Global News, then called BCTV, was at the show and recorded the first three songs –“Where the Streets Have No Name,” “I Will Follow” and “Trip Through Your Wires.” Watch the archive footage below:

U2 perform “Where the Streets Have No Name” on 1987 Joshua Tree tour at BC Place

U2 perform “I Will Follow” on 1987 Joshua Tree tour at BC Place

U2 perform “Trip Through Your Wires” on 1987 Joshua Tree tour at BC Place

The band’s full set list that night:

Where The Streets Have No Name I Will Follow Trip Through Your Wires I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For / Exodus (snippet) MLK The Unforgettable Fire Exit / Riders On The Storm (snippet) / Van Morrison’s Gloria (snippet) In God’s Country Sunday Bloody Sunday Help Bad / Walk On The Wild Side (snippet) October New Year’s Day Pride (In The Name Of Love)

encore: