Hundreds lining up already for general admission to U2’s Joshua Tree tour in Vancouver

Doors don’t open at BC Place in Vancouver until 5:30 p.m. tonight, but hundreds of dedicated U2 fans are already lining up outside.

That’s because all the seats on the floor are general admission and no one has an assigned seat.

So fans are lining up hours ahead of time, some getting there at 6 a.m., in the hopes of getting closer to the stage for opening night.

READ MORE: Tickets for U2 concert in Vancouver sell out in minutes

The Joshua Tree Tour will have only two Canadian dates, the other being Toronto on June 23, before heading over to Europe in the summer.

All the seats in the stands are reserved seating.

This tour is in celebration of the 30th anniversary of the band’s classic album The Joshua Tree. Each show will include a performance of The Joshua Tree in its entirety, with support from one of a number of special guests including Mumford & Sons, OneRepublic and The Lumineers in North America and Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds in Europe.

Wanna be close to Bono? Gotta wait. Hndrds of @U2 gen admission ticket holders wait for 1st come, 1st serve floor seats. Doors open 530pm! pic.twitter.com/zwCd8cr1v6 — Jordan Armstrong (@jarmstrongbc) May 12, 2017

Fans are posting images on Twitter of the long lines outside BC Place: