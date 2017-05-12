2 downtown Regina sidewalks to be closed for construction

Pedestrians in Regina’s downtown may have to find alternate routes after May 15, as two stretches of sidewalk will be closed.

The sidewalk on Victoria Avenue between Angus Street and Albert Street will be closed due to renovations at the Viterra building.

The eastbound lane of Victoria Avenue will also be reduced to one lane. The restriction is expected to be in place for five weeks.

The City of Regina is asking people to consider alternate routes during this period.

Additionally, the north side sidewalk on 11th Avenue between Hamilton Street and Scarth Street will be closed due to construction at the Cornwall Centre.

A pedestrian tunnel underneath scaffolding is being constructed, and is expected to take five days.