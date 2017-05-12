Alberta government escalates efforts to keep invasive mussels out of waterways

The NDP government is ramping up efforts to prevent zebra mussels and other invasive species from being brought into Alberta from south of the border or neighbouring provinces.

Two new inspection stations opened earlier this year at the Dunmore and Coutts border crossings in southern Alberta, bringing the total number of highway inspection stops to 11.

It is mandatory for any vehicles towing boats or other watercraft to stop for inspection at these stations. Environment Minister Shannon Phillips told News Talk 770 this includes kayaks, canoes and even paddleboards.

Failure to stop at an inspection station can result in a fine of up to $10,000 or 12 months in jail.

The minister said zebra and quagga mussels have been found in Manitoba, Ontario and Montana.

“If those mussels get into Alberta’s waterways, we have a real problem on our hands,” she said.

Of the more than 19,000 boats inspected last year in Alberta, 17 tested positive for invasive mussels compared to 11 the year before. So far in 2017, three boats have already been intercepted.

The province has more than 60 inspectors, three mussel-sniffing dogs and two roving inspection crews helping to keep invasive species out of its waterways.

“We are going to continue to ramp up those efforts to keep them (invasive species) out of Alberta,” Phillips said.

The minister said Friday a mussel infestation could cost Alberta more than $75 million annually in clogged water systems and power and irrigation infrastructure and lead to reduced biodiversity and recreational fishing opportunities.

Once introduced, aquatic invasive species are very difficult to eradicate.