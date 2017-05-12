Work underway on Calgary’s S.E. Bus Rapid Transit project for International Avenue

It will soon be a quicker ride from 17 Ave S.E. to the downtown core, as the City of Calgary starts work on the S.E. Bus Rapid Transit [BRT] project.

“Our government is pleased to support the 17 Avenue S.E. BRT project as an important step forward in the development of Calgary’s Bus Rapid Transit system,” Alberta Minister of Finance Joe Ceci said during a news conference Friday involving all three levels of government.

The first phase of the project will see dedicated transit lanes built from Hubalta Road to 28 St. S.E., as well as a complete upgrade of the road, sidewalks and landscaping along International Avenue.

Read more about the project on the city’s website here

Phase two involves building three bridges dedicated to transit vehicles across the Bow River, Western Headworks Canal and Deerfoot Trail. The city will also build a multi-use path parallel to the BRT lanes to connect cyclists and pedestrians to the canal and Bow River pathway.

Some intersections will also be modified and a new BRT station will be constructed beside the Blackfoot Truck Stop.

Mayor Naheed Nenshi said it’s one of four major cross-town BRT projects that will dramatically improve public transit for Calgarians.

“We’ve been working with the community to make sure the design complements this vibrant part of our city, and creates great spaces for Calgarians to explore everything that International Avenue has to offer,” Nenshi said.

“We are pleased to be supporting the second phase of this project, which will provide Calgary residents with more transportation options, reduce air pollution, and help families spend more time together,” Liberal MP for Calgary Centre Kent Hehr said.

Construction is expected to be complete by the end of 2018.

The cost of the project is estimated at $158 million dollars.