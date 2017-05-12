Canada
May 12, 2017 3:18 pm

Attempted child luring deemed case of mistaken identity by London police

By News Announcer  AM980 London

A day after a man allegedly tried to lure a young girl into a van, London Police say there is no concern for public safety.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Dave Chidley/File
A A

A day after a stranger approached a young girl, telling her that her mother said she should go with him, London police say it was all a misunderstanding.

The girl was walking alone in the area of Stoneybrook Crescent and Hastings Gate at 8:45 Thursday morning when a van stopped beside her.

READ MORE: London police investigate report of man attempting to lure child into van

Police have told AM980 the girl refused and continued walking and the van drove off without approaching her any further.

On Friday, police announced that the driver has been identified and the investigation revealed it was a case of mistaken identity on behalf of the driver.

There is no concern for public safety in regards to this incident and police thank the public for their assistance in the matter.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
child luring misunderstanding
London Police
london police child luring
london police suspicious person

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News