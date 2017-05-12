Attempted child luring deemed case of mistaken identity by London police
A day after a stranger approached a young girl, telling her that her mother said she should go with him, London police say it was all a misunderstanding.
The girl was walking alone in the area of Stoneybrook Crescent and Hastings Gate at 8:45 Thursday morning when a van stopped beside her.
Police have told AM980 the girl refused and continued walking and the van drove off without approaching her any further.
On Friday, police announced that the driver has been identified and the investigation revealed it was a case of mistaken identity on behalf of the driver.
There is no concern for public safety in regards to this incident and police thank the public for their assistance in the matter.
