World
May 12, 2017 12:50 pm
Updated: May 12, 2017 12:57 pm

United Airlines flight delayed after scorpion found on board

By Staff The Associated Press
HOUSTON (AP) — A United flight from Houston to Ecuador was delayed after a scorpion was spotted aboard.

United tells KHOU-TV that Flight 1035 returned to the gate Thursday night after a scorpion “reportedly emerged from a customer’s clothing.” Paramedics examined the man and determined that he hadn’t been stung. The station says it’s unclear whether a scorpion was found.

United says it found a new aircraft for the flight and all passengers were given a meal voucher for the inconvenience.

READ MORE: Owners of dead giant rabbit on United Airlines flight seek damages, probe

The flight eventually got underway 3½ hours late.

KHOU-TV says another man was stung by a scorpion on a United flight from Houston to Calgary, Alberta, last month.

United has been under fire since a passenger was violently dragged off an overbooked flight by aviation police in Chicago on April 9.

