The Royal Nova Scotia Tattoo is back and here’s who’s coming to Halifax

The week-long extravaganza of the Royal Nova Scotia International Tattoo is back for another year and this time they’ll be celebrating Canada’s 150th birthday.

A variety of events will be held this year, including performances of pipes and drums, historical re-enactments and military routines.

Performers from across the world who will take part in this year’s event include groups from Australia, Germany, Russia, the United Kingdom, United States and Switzerland.

Some of the highlights include:

The United States Navy Fleet Forces Band.

The Kalutskih Brothers, Russian acrobats who hold multiple Guinness World Records.

The IMPS Motorcycle Display Team, a London-based stunt group whose members begin to learn motorcycle tricks as early as the age of five.

La Baie en Joie, an Acadian dance troupe, who will perform alongside the Tattoo Highland Dancers.

Performers from Atlantic Cirque, Atlantic Canada’s first school of circus arts, who will show off their acrobatic tricks.

The Canadian Armed Forces Obstacle Race, which will see teams from the military and Halifax regional police compete against one another.

In addition to celebrating Canada 150, organizers say the show will commemorate the 100-year anniversaries of two historic events: the Halifax Explosion and Vimy Ridge.

The Tattoo will be held June 29 to July 6 at the Scotiabank Centre in Halifax