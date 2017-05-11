Calgary details plans for phase 1 of the Green Line LRT

City administration has rolled out its plans for the phasing in of the Green Line LRT project in Calgary.

The first stage would extend from 16 Avenue North in Crescent Heights to 126 Avenue SE in Shepard.

Officials say it will be the longest LRT line ever constructed at one time in the city’s history, stretching over 20 kilometres and including 14 stations.

Michael Thompson, director of transportation infrastructure, said they looked at eight different proposals and this one made the most sense.

“Network connections was a critical component for us; we wanted to get downtown so that we could connect to the red and blue lines,” Thompson said. “We’re really creating a stronger transit network across the city.”

Construction would last a decade, with the hope to have it operational by 2026.

It’s a date that has many wondering if it coincides with the ongoing debate about putting in a bid for the 2026 Winter Olympics.

Mac Logan, general manager of transportation, initially laughed about questions that came about the date and whether they would be able to get the line done on time, or if it would have to be later that year.

“If Calgary is fortunate enough to land the 2026 Winter Olympics, this department will deliver that,” Logan said.

“I will guarantee that.”

The $4.65-billion first stage is also expected to create more than 12,000 construction jobs.

The recommendations will be brought to council on Monday.