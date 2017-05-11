Major donation supports revitalization of Gage Park’s tropical greenhouse

Hamilton City Councillor Matthew Green predicts a $350,000 donation will help turn Gage Park into a “regional draw.”

The donation, from the Patrick J. McNally Charitable Foundation, will support construction of a 1,200-square-metre tropical greenhouse featuring fish ponds and exotic free-flying birds.

The replacement of Gage Park’s tropical greenhouse was approved as part of the 2010 Master Plan and construction is expected to begin next month.

Patrick J. McNally was a longtime Waterdown resident. Flamborough Councillor Judi Partridge says this contribution reflects his legacy and is “exactly what the man was all about.”

The Patrick J. McNally Charitable Foundation supports development of parks, outdoor spaces and buildings where residents of Hamilton and Burlington can learn about, explore and enjoy nature.