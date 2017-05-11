Sports
May 11, 2017 12:47 pm

Riders acquire Canadian Mike Edem in trade from B.C.

By Web Producer  Global News

B.C. Lions' Mike Edem, left, and Saskatchewan Roughriders' Phil Bates, right, reach for the pass intended for Bates, who couldn't hold onto it after being hit by Lions' Keynan Parker, not seen, during the first half of a CFL football game in Vancouver, B.C., on Saturday November 5, 2016.

Darryl Dyck / The Canadian Press
The Saskatchewan Roughriders have acquired Canadian safety Mike Edem from the B.C. Lions in exchange for a conditional draft pick in 2018.

Edem was selected by the Alouettes in the first round of the 2013 CFL draft. During his third season with the Als Edem was traded to the Hamilton Tiger-cats at the trade deadline in 2015. He signed as a free agent with B.C. in 2016.

Through four CFL seasons, the 27-year-old Edem has registered 91 tackles, 29 special-teams tackles, six interceptions and five quarterback sacks. He has also played in seven career playoff games.

In 2013 Edem was named an East Division All-Star.

Global News