Riders acquire Canadian Mike Edem in trade from B.C.

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have acquired Canadian safety Mike Edem from the B.C. Lions in exchange for a conditional draft pick in 2018.

Edem was selected by the Alouettes in the first round of the 2013 CFL draft. During his third season with the Als Edem was traded to the Hamilton Tiger-cats at the trade deadline in 2015. He signed as a free agent with B.C. in 2016.

Through four CFL seasons, the 27-year-old Edem has registered 91 tackles, 29 special-teams tackles, six interceptions and five quarterback sacks. He has also played in seven career playoff games.

In 2013 Edem was named an East Division All-Star.