2016 Kelowna Civic and Community Award winners
The winners of the 42nd annual Civic and Community Awards were announced Wednesday evening at the awards gala held at the Kelowna Community Theatre.
The winners are:
Anita Tozer Memorial Award
Murli Pendharkar
Bob Giordano Memorial Award
Kendall Gross
Bryan Couling Memorial Award – Athletic Team of the Year
Kelowna Senior Secondary Owls (AAAA) Senior Boys Basketball Team
Female Athlete of the Year Award
Male Athlete of the Year Award
Rostam Turner
Female Augie Ciancone Memorial Award
Ashlyn Day
Male Augie Ciancone Memorial Award
Fynn McCarthy
Young Female Volunteer of the Year Award
Gabriela Rubio
Young Male Volunteer of the Year Award
Andrew Kates
Teen Honour in the Arts Award
Andrew Kates
Honour in the Arts Award
Karen Close
Central Okanagan Foundation – Volunteer Organization of the Year Award
Kelowna Gospel Mission
Fred Macklin Memorial Award – Man of the Year Award
Garry Benson
Sarah Donalda Treadgold Memorial Award – Woman of the Year Award
Kelly Taverner
Corporate Community of the Year Award – Small /Medium Business
Third Space Coffee Inc.
Large Business
Costco Wholesale Kelowna
Champion for the Environment Award – Individual
Nancy Mora Castro
Champion for the Environment Award – Business
Spider Agile Technology
