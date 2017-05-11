Kelowna civic awards
May 11, 2017 12:30 pm

2016 Kelowna Civic and Community Award winners

By Global News

Murli Pendharkar

Facebook
A A

The winners of the 42nd annual Civic and Community Awards were announced Wednesday evening at the awards gala held at the Kelowna Community Theatre.

The winners are:

Anita Tozer Memorial Award
Murli Pendharkar

Bob Giordano Memorial Award
Kendall Gross

Bryan Couling Memorial Award – Athletic Team of the Year

Kelowna Senior Secondary Owls (AAAA) Senior Boys Basketball Team

Female Athlete of the Year Award

Story continues below
Taylor Ruck

 Male Athlete of the Year Award
Rostam Turner

Female Augie Ciancone Memorial Award
Ashlyn Day

Male Augie Ciancone Memorial Award
Fynn McCarthy

Young Female Volunteer of the Year Award
Gabriela Rubio

 Young Male Volunteer of the Year Award
Andrew Kates

Teen Honour in the Arts Award
Andrew Kates

Honour in the Arts Award
Karen Close

 Central Okanagan Foundation – Volunteer Organization of the Year Award

Kelowna Gospel Mission

 Fred Macklin Memorial Award – Man of the Year Award
Garry Benson

Sarah Donalda Treadgold Memorial Award – Woman of the Year Award
Kelly Taverner

Corporate Community of the Year Award – Small /Medium Business
Third Space Coffee Inc.

Large Business
Costco Wholesale Kelowna

Champion for the Environment Award – Individual
Nancy Mora Castro

Champion for the Environment Award – Business
Spider Agile Technology
Report an error
Kelowna civic awards

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News