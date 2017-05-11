2016 Kelowna Civic and Community Award winners

The winners of the 42nd annual Civic and Community Awards were announced Wednesday evening at the awards gala held at the Kelowna Community Theatre.

The winners are:

Anita Tozer Memorial Award

Murli Pendharkar

Bob Giordano Memorial Award

Kendall Gross

Bryan Couling Memorial Award – Athletic Team of the Year

Kelowna Senior Secondary Owls (AAAA) Senior Boys Basketball Team

Female Athlete of the Year Award



Taylor Ruck

Male Athlete of the Year Award

Rostam Turner

Female Augie Ciancone Memorial Award

Ashlyn Day

Male Augie Ciancone Memorial Award

Fynn McCarthy

Young Female Volunteer of the Year Award

Gabriela Rubio

Young Male Volunteer of the Year Award

Andrew Kates

Teen Honour in the Arts Award

Andrew Kates

Honour in the Arts Award

Karen Close

Central Okanagan Foundation – Volunteer Organization of the Year Award

Kelowna Gospel Mission

Fred Macklin Memorial Award – Man of the Year Award

Garry Benson

Sarah Donalda Treadgold Memorial Award – Woman of the Year Award

Kelly Taverner

Corporate Community of the Year Award – Small /Medium Business

Third Space Coffee Inc.

Large Business

Costco Wholesale Kelowna

Champion for the Environment Award – Individual

Nancy Mora Castro

Champion for the Environment Award – Business

Spider Agile Technology