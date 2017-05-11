Blogs
May 11, 2017 12:28 pm
Updated: May 11, 2017 12:40 pm

The Stafford Show – Thursday, May 11th, 2017

By

A Rogers Centre employee picks up beer cans thrown on the field by fans during seventh inning game five American League Division Series baseball action between the Texas Rangers and the Toronto Blue Jays in Toronto on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2015.

Nathan Denette / File / The Canadian Press
Didn’t catch The Stafford Show on AM640 today? Here’s what you missed:

 

Beer prices have sports fans’ heads spinning. 
Stafford asks listeners why is that we need to eat and drink while being entertained.

 

Toronto Zoo closed after more than 400 workers walk off the job.
AM640’s Mike Stafford asks listeners when was the last time they visited the TO Zoo and if it’s worth the money.


Listen to The Stafford Show live, Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to noon!

