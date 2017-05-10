2nd man charged in Saskatoon drug bust

A second man has been charged in a police investigation that resulted in a series of search warrants at Saskatoon residences.

On March 8, members of the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit (CFSEU) and Saskatoon police’s tactical support unit arrested a 26-year-old man in a parking lot on Laurier Drive. He was found to be in possession of drugs.

READ MORE: Meth, OxyContin pills seized in Saskatoon drug bust

As a result, search warrants were conducted on Boychuk Drive and Kloppenburg Street. Officers seized methamphetamine, gamma hydroxybutyrate (GHB), OxyContin pills and cash.

A 31-year-old man, who was inside the Boychuk Drive residence, has since been arrested and charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking methamphetamine. He was scheduled to make his first court appearance on Wednesday.

READ MORE: Fentanyl may be the cause of a weekend overdose death in Saskatoon

Police officials said the 26-year-old man was found guilty and sentenced to five years.

CFSEU is an investigative body with the mandate to expose, disrupt and prosecute organized crime enterprises.