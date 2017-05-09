Fentanyl may be the cause of a weekend overdose death in Saskatoon

Saskatoon police are issuing a warning after five drug overdoses in the city over the weekend, including one death.

Police said three of the overdoses between May 5-7 were the result of alleged fentanyl use, including the one death.

Officials said people are at risk of serious injury or death if they take any drug that has not been prescribed by a doctor, or dispensed by a pharmacist.

There were at least 31 drug overdose deaths in Saskatchewan during in 2016, four which involved fentanyl.

In 2015, there were 22 fentanyl-related deaths in the province out of 86 opioid deaths.

Canada’s big city mayors have launched a task force in response to the fentanyl crisis across the country.

The task force will look at sharing front-line experiences and best practices to deal with the crisis and build a unified solution.

A number of provinces are making the fentanyl antidote, naloxone, more available in an effort to mitigate the impact of the surging use of opioids.

The naxolone kits have been installed on Saskatoon fire trucks.

Another step towards saving lives came last Thursday when the Good Samaritan Drug Overdose Act became law.

It protects those afraid of calling 911 in the event of an overdose from facing drug charges of their own if they call for help.