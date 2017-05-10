View full results
Canada
May 10, 2017 1:10 pm

London police to charge motorcyclist seriously injured in crash with van

By News Announcer  AM980 London

A dangerous driving charge is pending against a motorcyclist injured in a crash on May 9, 2017.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Dave Chidley/File
A A

The London Police Service said charges are pending against a motorcyclist seriously injured in a crash in the Sherwood Forest area.

READ MORE: Motorcycle driver dies after crashing into back of Edmonton transit bus

Emergency crews were called to the scene at Lawson and Wonderland roads just before 4:30 Tuesday afternoon.

Police determined a motorcycle and van collided and say the 37-year-old operating the motorcycle will be facing a dangerous driving charge.

READ MORE: 5 charged after stunt driving motorcyclists linked to fatal crash in Toronto-area

According to police, the man is in hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
London Police
motorcycle crash london
sherwood forest crash
wonderland at lawson road

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News