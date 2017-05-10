London police to charge motorcyclist seriously injured in crash with van

The London Police Service said charges are pending against a motorcyclist seriously injured in a crash in the Sherwood Forest area.

Emergency crews were called to the scene at Lawson and Wonderland roads just before 4:30 Tuesday afternoon.

Police determined a motorcycle and van collided and say the 37-year-old operating the motorcycle will be facing a dangerous driving charge.

According to police, the man is in hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.