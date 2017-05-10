STCA calls for changes to allow more taxis in Saskatoon

There has been talk about ride sharing companies, like Uber, possibly entering the Saskatoon market in the future.

But in the meantime, the Saskatchewan Taxi Cab Association (STCA) is calling for changes to regulations to allow more cabs on city streets.

READ MORE: ‘Shields should be there’: Saskatchewan cab driver calls for improved safety

The association is proposing a flex service, which would see more licensed part-time taxis on the road during peak hours like weekends and during special events.

STCA said current city regulations limit the amount of taxis allowed to operate within the city, and only minor tweaks to the municipal bylaw would be required to accommodate a flex service model.

“Let’s keep it local. Let our current industry here in Saskatoon, our local businesses, let us figure it out first,” STCA spokesperson Shondra Boire said.

“We have some great ideas and we believe with small minor changes, we believe we can provide a better service to the citizens.”

READ MORE: Saskatoon city council backs new arena, increases taxi fees

STCA said changes to insurance coverage would also be needed if a flex service model was implemented.