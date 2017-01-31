‘Shields should be there’: Saskatchewan cab driver calls for improved safety

A cab driver and local union president are asking the city of Saskatoon to consider making Plexiglas partitions in taxi cabs mandatory by law.

“We’re not asking much from the city, all we’re asking for is a safe working environment,” United Steel Workers Local 2014 president Malik Draz said at Saskatoon City Hall Tuesday afternoon.

“Before it’s too late and they give their life on the job, the shields should be there.”

Draz brought the issue of taxi safety to Saskatoon’s transportation committee after visiting a cab driver in Regina who is continuing to recover following a brutal attack.

In November, Iqbal Singh Sharma was stabbed numerous times in the head, throat, and chest. The latest update on his GoFundMe page states that “his blood pressure and heartbeat are… staying stable, doctors have shifted him to the ward from [the surgical intensive care unit].”

In both Saskatoon and Regina, plastic partitions are not mandatory, though taxi drivers are able to purchase and install the shield in their cabs themselves. The shields can cost up to $1,000.

If the shields were made mandatory under a bylaw, cab companies would be responsible for outfitting their fleets to meet regulations.

The general manager of one such company, United Group’s Carlo Triolo, doesn’t believe the shields are worth the trouble.

“If we do 20,000-some trips in a week and there is no instances, is it really an issue? If you multiply that by 52 weeks and there [are] two instances in a year, is it an issue?” Triolo asked.

In Edmonton, where the shields were deemed mandatory in 2008, only to be made optional last year, some cab drivers complained of the partitions being cumbersome.

“When you get in the back of a taxi that has shields in it, you feel like you’re in the back of a police car. What does that do for service?” Triolo said.

Research conducted by the United States’ National Institute of Occupation Safety and Health showed that in-cab security cameras were effective in reducing crime against drivers.

The study found that taxi murder rates were seven times lower in cities that installed the cameras. Both Regina and Saskatoon have already made cameras mandatory in taxi cabs.

The City of Regina is currently reviewing its own taxi bylaw and is holding talks with local cab companies for feedback.

“In our initial discussions with the taxi industry, there has been some interest in exploring the use of partitions in taxi cabs,” business support manager Dawn Schikowski said.

Along with safety, the review is also looking into customer experience and licensing. The report is expected to complete by June.