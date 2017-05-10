Chaos erupts on Southwest Airlines flight as fight breaks out

One person was arrested after a brawl erupted on a Southwest Airlines jet deplaning in Burbank after arriving from Dallas

A statement Tuesday from the Dallas-based air carrier said the incident happened Sunday aboard Flight 2530 at Burbank Bob Hope Airport in the San Fernando Valley suburb of Los Angeles.

The fight involved three passengers on the Boeing 737. Southwest spokeswoman, Alyssa Eliasen, said police were summoned and one passenger, identified as 37-year-old Chaze Mickalo Cable, was arrested. The other man incurred minor injuries, including a chipped tooth.

Authorities nor the company provided details on what prompted the quarrel.

However, the unidentified victim told KNBC that the incident began during the flight when a passenger turned around and complained about a woman “messing with his chair.”

A witness who captured video of the melee said one flight attendant attempted to break up the fight.

“She was like the hero of the whole thing,” Nick Kraus said. “She was the tinniest out of all of them and she just comes barreling down the aisle. Total chaos.”

The Southwest statement says flight crews are trained to de-escalate conflict.

The brawl is the latest in a series of disturbances involving U.S. airliners. Problems began last month with cellphone video capturing a passenger being dragged off a United Airlines flight. Other horror stories from customers surfaced later involving flights on Delta and American airlines.

Then late Monday, irate passengers swarmed ticket counters at the Fort Lauderdale airport after Spirit Airlines cancelled nine flights, blaming the decision on pilots’ failure to show up. Some travellers started a near-riot at the Fort Lauderdale terminal as hundreds of travellers were left stranded.

Deputies arrested three people from New York in the Fort Lauderdale airport, charging them with inciting a riot, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and trespassing.

-With files from Global News.