View full results
Environment
May 10, 2017 2:36 am

Log jam threatens 100 homes in north Okanagan

By Anchor/Reporter  Global News

Dozens of residents on the north-westside of Okanagan Lake are packing up and leaving their homes tonight after being ordered to evacuate.

Megan Turcato/ Global Okanagan
A A

Residents of Parker’s Cove are being ordered to evacuate while crews remove a large log jam in a nearby creek.

Parker’s Cove is a small community on Okanagan Indian Band land across Okanagan Lake from Vernon.

A log jam has formed in Whiteman’s Creek, and Parker’s Cove has been identified as the “direct impact zone”.

It’s estimated 100 homes are under the evacuation order.

An Emergency Reception Centre is being set up at the Curling Rink on 39th avenue in Vernon.

Residents had no notice their evacuation was imminent.

Residents of Parker Cove are being evacuated late Tuesday night.

Contributed/ Global Okanagan

 

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
BC
Emergency
Evacuation Order
Flooding
Log Jam
Okanagan
Parker Cove

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News