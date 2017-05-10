Log jam threatens 100 homes in north Okanagan

Residents of Parker’s Cove are being ordered to evacuate while crews remove a large log jam in a nearby creek.

Parker’s Cove is a small community on Okanagan Indian Band land across Okanagan Lake from Vernon.

A log jam has formed in Whiteman’s Creek, and Parker’s Cove has been identified as the “direct impact zone”.

It’s estimated 100 homes are under the evacuation order.

An Emergency Reception Centre is being set up at the Curling Rink on 39th avenue in Vernon.

Residents had no notice their evacuation was imminent.