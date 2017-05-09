Premier Rachel Notley hoping for a Liberal win in B.C.: political commentator

An Alberta political commentator believes she knows who Premier Rachel Notley is rooting for in Tuesday’s election in B.C., and it’s not the obvious choice.

Janet Brown told Global News that Alberta’s premier is hoping for the ‘status quo,’ with Christy Clark and the Liberals.

In the past, Notley has distanced herself from the federal NDP, and Brown said it’s no different with John Horgan and the B.C. New Democrats.

“This is one of the things that Rachel Notley is struggling with. I mean, she rules under this NDP banner, but she’s offside with other NDP parties around the country in various ways,” Brown said.

“If the NDP can pull this off and if they can win in B.C., ironically, that would be very bad news for Premier Rachel Notley.”

The obvious difference in philosophy is on the issue of pipelines. However, Brown said a Liberal government does not guarantee smooth sailing on this matter.

“Yes, Christy Clark has sort of agreed to Northern Gateway [pipeline], but she puts lots and lots of conditions on it. It was a costly deal for Alberta. And she may not be done putting demands on Alberta.”

Recent polls have put Clark’s Liberals in a dead heat with Horgan and the NDP. But Brown says polls have been wrong before, and she thinks the Liberals will come out on top.

“What’s happened in B.C., and in a lot of other elections, is these polls – we get a lot of robo-polls, we get a lot of online panels – they tend to overestimate the desire for political change,” Brown said.

“I think most commentators are thinking the Liberals should pull it off.”

The Liberals have been in power in B.C. since 2001.

There are 87 seats up for grabs. When the election was called, the Liberals held 48 seats, the New Democrats held 35. The Green party held a single seat and there was one Independent.