May 9, 2017 6:47 am

Edward Snowden to speak to two MB universities

Former National Security Agency systems analyst Edward Snowden will be speaking to three Canadian universities Tuesday.

WINNIPEG – Whistle blower Edward Snowden will be speaking to three universities including two in Manitoba Tuesday.

Snowden is known for leaking documents from the National Security Agency that showed the organization was monitoring U.S. citizens.

The University of Winnipeg, Brandon University and the University of Lethbridge will all be streaming the lecture from Snowden, who will be in Russia where he is currently receiving asylum.

Snowden is expected to talk about mass surveillance and the role of higher education.

