Canada
May 8, 2017 7:42 pm

Student treated for smoke inhalation after Calgary school bus catches fire

Heide Pearson By Online Journalist  Global News

A school bus caught fire on Harvest Hills Blvd. and 96 Avenue northeast at abut 3 p.m. Monday.

A group of children had a frightening ride home from school Monday, after the school bus they were on caught fire.

The bus caught fire on Harvest Hills Blvd. and 96 Avenue Northeast at about 3 p.m.

Calgary fire says everyone on the bus, including 45 students, were able to get off safely.

One child was treated for minor smoke inhalation.

Investigators are now working to determine how the fire started.

