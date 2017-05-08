Blogs
May 8, 2017 10:51 am

The Morning Show – Monday, May 8th, 2017

By

TORONTO - JUNE 29 - Toronto Police Service personnel marching in the parade hi five spectators. World Pride is celebrated during this year's Pride events with the big event being the Parade itself which winds its way through the downtown core on June 29, 2014. (Rick Madonik/Toronto Star via Getty Images)

(Rick Madonik/Toronto Star via Getty Images)
Didn’t have time to tune into AM640’s The Morning Show today? Well, here’s what you missed:

 

Coun. John Campbell tells Pride Toronto to ‘come to their senses’ on police in parade.
John Campbell, Toronto Councillor for Ward 4, joined The Morning Show to share his stance on police presence at the Toronto Pride Parade.

 

Animals remain ‘top priority’ during talks to avert strike, Toronto zoo says. 
Christine McKenzie, President for CUPE Local 1600, joined The Morning Show to discuss.

 

Ottawa gives $7.48M for sex offender reintegration program. 
Dr. David Byrne, Chair of Circles of Support and Accountability Canada, joined The Morning Show to discuss.

 

Anti-vaccine activists just sparked a U.S. state’s worst measles outbreak in decades. 
Dr. Brett Belchetz, Toronto Emergency Room Physician and Health Policy Expert, joined The Morning Show to discuss the measles outbreak in the U.S.

 

 

Global News