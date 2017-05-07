2 injured after shooting near Miami Beach luxury hotel
Two people were taken to hospital with gunshot wounds after a shooting near the opulent Fontainebleau Hotel in Miami Beach Sunday evening.
Just after 9 p.m., the Miami Beach Police tweeted that an investigation was ongoing.
Police didn’t release details about suspects or motives.
Video shared to Twitter shows police vehicles arriving at the scene while a helicopter flies overhead.
More to follow…
