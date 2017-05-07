Crime
May 7, 2017 10:17 pm
Updated: May 7, 2017 10:30 pm

2 injured after shooting near Miami Beach luxury hotel

The luxurious Fontainebleau Resort seen Mar. 15, 2015.

A A

Two people were taken to hospital with gunshot wounds after a shooting near the opulent Fontainebleau Hotel in Miami Beach Sunday evening.

Just after 9 p.m., the Miami Beach Police tweeted that an investigation was ongoing.

Police didn’t release details about suspects or motives.

Video shared to Twitter shows police vehicles arriving at the scene while a helicopter flies overhead.

More to follow…

