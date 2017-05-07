2 injured after shooting near Miami Beach luxury hotel

Two people were taken to hospital with gunshot wounds after a shooting near the opulent Fontainebleau Hotel in Miami Beach Sunday evening.

Just after 9 p.m., the Miami Beach Police tweeted that an investigation was ongoing.

#BREAKING: MBPD is currently in the area of 44 Street/Collins Avenue due to a shooting investigation. More info as it becomes available. — Miami Beach Police (@MiamiBeachPD) May 8, 2017

Police didn’t release details about suspects or motives.

Video shared to Twitter shows police vehicles arriving at the scene while a helicopter flies overhead.

#BREAKING: 2 people shot near Fountainebleau Hotel in Miami Beach pic.twitter.com/I1LBB1ztQU — Joel Franco (@OfficialJoelF) May 8, 2017

44th street and Collins shooting has traffic at a standstill on miami beach. police helicopter OVERHEAD. 2 shot. @wsvn #MiamiBeach #shooting pic.twitter.com/kIQJqTG59C — Ann Keil (@ann_keil) May 8, 2017

More to follow…