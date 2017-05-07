Battle of the Atlantic remembered in Saskatoon

The first Sunday in May marks a day to commemorate the Battle of the Atlantic.

“It recognizes the longest campaign, the longest battle in the Second World War, which was waged in the Atlantic. As Canadians, that contribution to the war effort made a difference and we need to make sure we continue to remember it as time continues,” naval force development director general, Casper Donovan, said.

About 4,500 Canadians lost their lives at sea attempting to move supplies to Allied forces in Europe.

“They were members of the Royal Canadian Navy, both regular force, reserves and the merchant navy. They were carrying all of the goods to Europe and members of the Royal Canadian Air Force that flew air cover,” Donovan added.

HMCS Unicorn, Saskatoon’s navy recruiting base paid tribute with a parade and ceremony that included a gun salute and roll of honour, where one by one the name of each ship lost at sea was read aloud.

“Almost 3,600 Prairie sailors joined the Royal Canadian Navy at Unicorn and did their initial training here. Sixty-four of them didn’t come home,” HMCS Unicorn commanding officer, Lt.-Cmdr. Matthew Dalzall, said.

Success came at a high cost, but for Dalzell one loss stands out.

“Particular important today is the memory of HMCS Valleyfield, which was lost off the coast of Newfoundland on May 7, 1944. Seventy-three years ago today and three of the crew were from Saskatoon.”

Ceremonies like these pass stories onto the younger generation. It’s a way to make sure those who paid the ultimate sacrifice won’t be forgotten.