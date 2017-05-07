Springtime ice shoves appear on Alberta Beach and Ma-Me-O Beach

Ice shoves are once again making an appearance on two popular central Alberta beaches.

A spring storm that blew through the region Saturday evening, created strong winds that forced snow and ice to pile up on Ma-Me-O Beach and parts of Alberta Beach.

An ice shove is created when strong winds, currents, or temperature fluctuations push ice off a body of water and onto the shoreline. The giant piles of ice have made appearances on both beaches in the past.

In April 2015, the ice floes piled up on Alberta Beach threatening homes along the shoreline.

READ MORE: Ice piles up at Pigeon Lake Provincial Park

Mary Lou Wilkes owns a cabin on Sunset Point just a few kilometres away from Alberta Beach.

She was at her property Saturday night when the wind picked up, and the ice began to move towards shore around 8 p.m.

“It was actually just kind of eerie,” Wilkes described. “The kids were out playing on the beach, building sandcastles that afternoon, and just to realize the force of Mother Nature within the turn of a couple of hours.”

She said the ice really started to pile up around the boat launch and bay which becomes Sunset Point, and at one point, came extremely close to a neighbour’s cabin.

“For our friends that are lakefront, it was very unnerving for them. They were just hoping it would create its own barrier and stop where it did, and thankfully, it did.”

She said one cabin had ice right up against the front window, and described the water levels in the lake this year as “high.”

with files from Julia Wong