World
May 7, 2017 1:14 pm
Updated: May 7, 2017 1:54 pm

50,000 people evacuated after 5 WWII bombs uncovered in German city

By Staff The Associated Press

WATCH: Five WWII bombs were uncovered at two construction sites and three more nearby. German authorities evacuated around 50,000 Hannover residents in preparation for the safe removal of the aerial bombs.

A A

FRANKFURT – German authorities are evacuating around 50,000 people from their homes in the northern city of Hannover while five suspected aerial bombs from Second World War are made safe for removal.

City officials say two suspected bombs were found at a construction site and three more nearby. Germany was heavily bombed by Allied planes during the war and such finds are common.

READ MORE: Unexploded WWII bomb removed from Thames ahead of annual Oxford-Cambridge boat race

Leaflets in German, Polish, Turkish, English and Russian were delivered door-to-door to make sure everyone evacuated on Sunday. The city’s museums are open for free and the senior citizen’s agency organized an afternoon Scrabble and card-playing gathering so evacuated residents would have places to go.

Authorities say they hope people will be able to return to their homes by evening.

© 2017 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Hannover
Hannover bombs
Hannover evacuations
Second World War
World War II
WWII bombs

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News