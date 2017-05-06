Missing Winnipegger believed to be safe: Police

WINNIPEG — Winnipeg Police said a 33-year-old man first presumed missing in April is no longer considered missing and is believed to be safe.

Jason Desmarais was reported missing on April 24 and was last seen in the West End area.

Police had initially issued a statement last month that they were concerned for his well-being.

On Saturday, Winnipeg Police Service thanked the public for their assistance and said Desmarais is no longer considered missing and is believed to be safe.