Woman charged with distracted driving in Saskatoon rollover
A woman has been charged with distracted driving after a rollover in Saskatoon.
Police said the woman was driving northbound on Cumberland Avenue near Temperance Street on Saturday morning when she became distracted.
She sideswiped a parked vehicle, causing her car to roll onto its roof.
The driver, who was the only person in the car, was not injured.
She was charged with careless driving, however police did not say what distracted her.
Traffic in the area was restricted for a short time while police carried out their investigation.
