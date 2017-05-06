Jordan Walls aims for starting QB position on the Saskatoon Hilltops

The regular season is still three months away, but the work has started for the Saskatoon Hilltops.

The blue and gold are looking to accomplish something that’s never been done in the club’s storied history and that’s win a fourth straight national championship.

Before they can get there, the Toppers have some important holes to fill in their lineup.

The biggest one is at quarterback position, where Jordan Walls is projected as the starter.

“Coming out of high school, I always wanted to be the starter so to have an opportunity now, I’m really excited and it’s going to be a fun year,” Walls said.

Hilltops head coach Tom Sargeant said although Walls may be the projected starter, he needs to earn the job.

“He’s got to come in and show us that he’s that player,” Sargeant said.

“He’s had a great model in Jared to learn from and so now it’s his time to shine. So we’re going to get out of his way, we’re going to help him, coach him, but at the end of the day we believe our offence is going to be outstanding and he’s a key piece to that.”

The Hilltops are holding their spring camp at Kilburn Park, which winds up Sunday with the blue and gold game at 1:30 p.m. CT.