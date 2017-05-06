Passengers at Pearson Airport welcomed by furry surprise guest

Travelers at Toronto’s Pearson International Airport were in for a treat as they grabbed their luggage after flying in from Edmonton Friday afternoon.

Cameron Graham posted a video to Twitter Saturday showing a raccoon popping its head out of the rafters above the baggage claim in Terminal 3 for domestic flights.

“It was a very benign situation,” Graham told Global News. “It was just sitting up in the ceiling space, not near any moving equipment, calmly watching what was going on.”

As the raccoon scoped out the scene, passengers stopped what they were doing to catch a glimpse, many laughing and pulling out their phones to record the furry guest.

“Everyone present was just delighted with the wee visitor,” Graham said.