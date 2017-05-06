More charges laid against man still on lam after Saul St. home invasion

A 29-year-old man sought by police in connection with a “home invasion-style robbery” on Saul Street in London last month is facing additional charges.

On Friday, Marlon Antone was charged with two counts of forcible confinement, two counts of robbery with an offensive weapon, as well as other offences in connection with the April 26 incident.

As Antone is not in custody, the charges were issued “by way of warrant application,” according to a release from the London Police Service.

Antone was already wanted for two counts of assault causing bodily harm, forcible confinement and mischief under $5,000–all unrelated to the Saul Street robbery.

Police allege the suspect entered the target home and forcibly removed a resident at gunpoint from the building, driving them to Oneida National of the Thames First Nation.

The male suspect and male victim left the scene in a vehicle and an officer patrolling the area located the vehicle and attempted to stop it but was unsuccessful. The officer attempted to follow the vehicle, but backed off over concerns for the safety of the vehicle’s occupants and the public, police said.

Provincial police officers, along with London police, attended the area and blocked off a stretch of the roadway.

Antone and the victim are known to each other and the incident was not random, police said.

Police said they believe Antone may be in possession of a firearm, and residents are asked to contact authorities immediately if he is located.

-With files from Matthew Trevithick