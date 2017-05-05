Ernest Manning High School locked down for police investigation

Ernest Manning High School is locked down for a police investigation, Calgary police confirm.

Officers were called to the school around noon on Friday.

The Calgary Board of Education has also confirmed the school is on lockdown, and a message will be sent to parents advising them of the situation, and asking them to stay clear of the school.

There is a large police presence, including the Tac team, at the school and a K-9 unit is on scene.

One student said she was let out of class early, and heard an announcement that the school was on lockdown.

She told Global News she’s been texting a friend still in the school, who said her teacher seems serious about the situation and it doesn’t sound like a drill.

Nearby Rundle College was also on lockdown, and the school tweeted all students were safe in their classrooms. Parents were told to check their emails for an update.

Ernest Manning on lock down after a weapons call. All Rundle students safe in their classrooms.Parents check your email for updates — Rundle College (@rundlecollege) May 5, 2017

More to come.