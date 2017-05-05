The Morning Show – Friday, May 5th, 2017

Happy Friday!

End to indefinite segregation – but not elimination – urged for Ontario jails.

Lee Chapelle, Canadian Prison Consultant, joined The Morning Show to discuss the call to end indefinite segregation by Ontario jails.

Supreme Court agrees to hear appeal of cross-border booze case.

Howard Anglin, Executive Director of the Canadian Constitution Foundation, joined The Morning Show to discuss.

Toronto traffic deaths remain high despite $80M safety push.

Jaye Robinson, Toronto Councillor and Chair of Public, joined The Morning Show to discuss the $80M safety plan to reduce traffic related deaths in Toronto.

The Liberals don’t take Toronto seriously. But then again, neither does Toronto.

John Michael McGrath, TVO’s Provincial Politics and Policy Reporter, joined The Morning Show to discuss.

