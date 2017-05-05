How B.C.’s parties plan to dole out cash to seniors, the fastest-growing population

B.C. turned a corner this week with the revelation that there are now more seniors than children in the province.

So said the 2016 Census: it showed people aged 65 and over making up 18.3 per cent of the population last year, more than the 14.9 per cent represented by residents aged zero to 14.

The trend has numerous implications: for public policy, for social security spending and, inevitably, for the promises that politicians make to voters.

And that’s certainly true of the 2017 provincial election, as all three major parties jostle for the votes with a litany of promises focused on seniors’ needs.

All three parties in the 2017 B.C. election have a “robust seniors care plank in their platforms,” Daniel Fontaine, the CEO of the B.C. Care Providers Association, told Global News.

“It reflects the awareness by elected officials [of] the looming challenges we face as a society when those over age 65 will grow as a percentage of our population, and placing so much pressure on already-squeezed health care budgets,” he added.

B.C.’s major parties have made promises around issues such as home care, rental assistance and public transit.

Here’s a look at some of their pledges to B.C.’s fastest-growing population:

BC Liberals

Active Seniors Tax Credit – to “support and promote seniors leading active healthy lifestyles.” Cost: estimated at $2.5 million in 2018/19 and 2019/20

– to “support and promote seniors leading active healthy lifestyles.” Expanding the Home Renovation Tax Credit for Seniors and Persons with Disabilities – This tax credit is designed to help people aged 65 or older, or those with disabilities, with the cost of renovating their homes to make them more accessible or functional. It allows eligible residents to claim 10 per cent of renovation expenses up to $10,000. The Liberals promise to double this to $20,000. Cost: estimated at $2 million in 2018/19 and 2019/20

– This tax credit is designed to help people aged 65 or older, or those with disabilities, with the cost of renovating their homes to make them more accessible or functional. It allows eligible residents to claim 10 per cent of renovation expenses up to $10,000. The Liberals promise to double this to $20,000. Respite Tax Credit – The BC Liberals plan on providing up to $2,500 for people who are caring for seniors or family members who have disabilities Cost: estimated at $5 million in 2018/19 and 2019/20

– The BC Liberals plan on providing up to $2,500 for people who are caring for seniors or family members who have disabilities BC Transit and HandyDART funding – The BC Liberals promise to increase funding for BC Transit and HandyDART, a ride service for elderly people and those with disabilities, based on transit usage and population need Cost: estimated at $5 million in 2019/20

– The BC Liberals promise to increase funding for BC Transit and HandyDART, a ride service for elderly people and those with disabilities, based on transit usage and population need Rental assistance – The party has pledged to continue its support for the Rental Assistance Program (RAP) and Shelter Aid for Elderly Renters (SAFER), which helps seniors of low and moderate incomes afford their monthly rent

– The party has pledged to continue its support for the Rental Assistance Program (RAP) and Shelter Aid for Elderly Renters (SAFER), which helps seniors of low and moderate incomes afford their monthly rent Residential care facilities – Invest $500 million to see that seniors in facilities receive a minimum 3.36 care hours per day

BC NDP

BC Ferries Seniors’ Discount – Bring back a discount that allows seniors to travel for free on BC Ferries from Monday through Thursday, except on holidays

– Bring back a discount that allows seniors to travel for free on BC Ferries from Monday through Thursday, except on holidays Home care – Alleviate demand for emergency beds and acute care by investing in home and long-term care; support relationship-based caregiving and make sure said relationships are not disrupted

– Alleviate demand for emergency beds and acute care by investing in home and long-term care; support relationship-based caregiving and make sure said relationships are not disrupted A legislative committee – Strike an all-party Select Standing Committee on Seniors that would make recommendations to the Legislature

– Strike an all-party Select Standing Committee on Seniors that would make recommendations to the Legislature Strengthen seniors’ centres – Create a fund and work with communities to build seniors’ centres, which “play a key role in reducing isolation, providing critical social supports and helping seniors stay at home longer”

– Create a fund and work with communities to build seniors’ centres, which “play a key role in reducing isolation, providing critical social supports and helping seniors stay at home longer” HandyDART – The BC NDP would work to ensure that the ride service would not pass passengers by and that seniors and people with disabilities could make medical appointments and other commitments on time

– The BC NDP would work to ensure that the ride service would not pass passengers by and that seniors and people with disabilities could make medical appointments and other commitments on time Rental assistance – “Broaden support” for Shelter Aid for Elderly Renters (SAFER)

BC Greens