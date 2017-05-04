Nova Scotia privacy commissioner investigates after school webcams streamed online

Nova Scotia’s privacy commissioner is investigating after images of students on surveillance cameras at a Cape Breton school were streamed on the Internet.

Catherine Tully says a brief look at the website insecam.org suggests dozens of other webcams in the province are also streaming there.

The website registered in Russia bills itself as the largest directory of online surveillance security cameras that aren’t blocked by passwords.

The regional school board says it has changed passwords for cameras at the Rankin School of the Narrows, which were installed in the last two years to help catch vandalism.

Tully and other privacy watchdogs say the incident highlights broader issues around reasonable video surveillance.

Privacy lawyer Karen Eltis says schools must clearly define the intent of security cameras and use them within those bounds.

Eltis says excessive video surveillance is an intrusion, and that basic steps such as password safeguards are vital.