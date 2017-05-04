NDP says more needs to be done on opioids in B.C.

NDP Leader John Horgan says 15 deaths from opioid overdoses in Vancouver last week shows British Columbia hasn’t done enough to tackle the crisis.

Horgan promoted his plan to create a Ministry of Mental Health and Addictions at a campaign stop in Richmond today.

He says the province needs a minister who wakes up every morning thinking about the problem.

Horgan said the Liberal government declared a public health crisis a year ago and yet the problem has gotten worse.

He wouldn’t say how much a NDP government would spend on the fentanyl crisis if the party wins Tuesday’s election.

In Vancouver, Liberal Leader Christy Clark brushed off comments from Alberta Premier Rachel that B.C. lacks the legal authority to ban thermal coal shipments through its ports.

Speaking at a campaign event on the city’s waterfront, Clark says she knows better than Alberta what is allowed under B.C. law.

Clark has asked the federal government to ban the export of thermal coal through B.C. in response to the 20 per cent tariff on Canadian softwood exported to the United States.

Most of the coal comes from the United States but Clark’s promise of a $70-a-tonne carbon tax would also hurt Alberta.

