George and Amal Clooney donate $10,000 to help rescued dogs

George and Amal Clooney donated $10,000 to help care for nine dogs and they want you to do the same!

The famous couple may be expecting children, but they haven’t forgotten about their other cuddly companions. The Clooneys donated $10,000 to help California animal rescue group Camp Cocker Rescue care for nine dogs that were saved from a backyard breeder.

“Well, you can imagine how blown away we were when we heard that a $10,000 donation was pledged to our doggies,” the animal rescue group shared on Tuesday, May 2.

“Our generous donors would like to see their donation doubled by all of you, so for the month of May, every dollar you donate will be matched (up until we reach $10,000).”

In hopes of doubling their fundraising efforts, Camp Cocker Rescue was granted permission to release the names of their generous donors.

“After we all did happy dances and cried with happiness for this unbelievable matching donation offer — we then asked the donors if (and only if they gave us their permission)… if we could reveal their names to our supporters in order to help us reach our big goal this month,” the post reads.

“They were so very gracious to give us permission to reveal their names. We want to thank George and Amal Clooney for their unbelievable donation and now it’s time to turn to all of YOU to see if you can match it!!!!”

The group also shared a distressing video of the dogs at a location outside Mojave, California, “The dogs have spent their lives living outdoors in filth.”

To donate and help the rescue reach their goal, click here.