Montreal parents livid after daughter forced to scrub her own pee

The parents of a Montreal pre-kindergarten student want a school board to act after their four-year-old daughter was forced to clean up her own urine following an accident on the playground last week.

Sindy Moise says a daycare supervisor gave her daughter a brush and a bucket of soapy water and had her scrub the spot on all fours before bringing her inside to change her during the lunch hour on April 25.

Moise said she has since met with officials at École Montcalm and claims the supervisor was unapologetic, stating her methods were educational and the scrubbing merely symbolic.

Her daughter returned to school after a few days at home and the institution has said there will be no contact between the girl and the daycare supervisor.

The school board, meantime, says the employee’s actions are not the type of behaviour sanctioned by the board.